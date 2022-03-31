Helton, Darrell E.

56, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 2:30 PM until the funeral hour. Burial will be private.

Darrell grew up in Cahokia, IL, graduating from Cahokia Senior High School. He went on to receive three degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. During his time in college he joined the National Guard and served for 8 years. After graduating, he went to work with Hyster-Yale in 1996. While working with Hyster-Yale, he served in numerous capacities at locations all over the world and has served as the Chief Engineer at the Greenville location since 2018. Darrell has been a member of the American Legion and enjoyed playing golf. He was a dedicated family man to his wife and two daughters.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Dorris 'Gene' Helton; mother, Verda LaVan; sister, Anita Brewer; aunt, Mary Powell; and uncle, Herlen Hopkins, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Helton; daughters, Savanna Helton and Megan Helton; sister, Karen Zollars and husband, Jim; nephews, Ryan Brewer and wife, Sonia, and Mark Braun and wife, Tricia; brother-in-law, John Brewer; and aunts, Betty Kirby and husband, Ron Hampton, and Irma Hopkins; uncle, Dan Powell; and many cousins.

