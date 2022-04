Taber, Daryl Robert

Daryl spent many years enjoying successes in everything from his ownership of a software development company to his ownership of a retail saltwater fish store in the early 2000's. He loved his family, the outdoors, and searching for hidden treasures. Daryl leaves behind his wife Sheila; two dear sons, Andrew and Dustin; also his much beloved grandchildren; Abigail, Fox, and Indiana. Gone but always loved and never forgotten.