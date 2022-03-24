Albrecht, David W.

age 67, of Lake Saint Louis, MO passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Albrecht (nee Stiegemeyer), son, Aaron (Jennifer) Albrecht, son, Jason (Courtney) Albrecht, five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Albrecht and mother, LaVerne Albrecht.

Services: Visitation will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer, 2211 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Civil Liberties Union.