Blucker, David Wayne

passed away in St. Louis on Tuesday March 15, 2022. Dear brother of Ken (Sandy) Blucker, Gary (Shelly) Blucker and Jackie (Gilbert) Shadowens. Cherished uncle of Ron (Heather) Moritz, Mike (Michelle) Shadowens, Jen (Steven) Wells, Ken (Stephanie) Blucker, Tim (Michelle) Blucker, Deanna Nash, and Logan Blucker. Dear cousin and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Ruby Blucker; brother Steve Blucker, sister Sandy Moritz and nephew Ryan Moritz.

David graduated from Festus High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sculpin (SSN 590), awarded 4 medals with two bronze stars. For the next 27 years he worked as a Systems Analyst for the city of St. Louis. He enjoyed his years of retirement as Captain of the Tadaima, riding his bikes, gardening and enjoying life with his many friends and family. He supported many organizations in the area and devoted much of his time as a volunteer at the Carondolet Living Food Pantry and other charities.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross or to the Carondolet Living food pantry

https://www.carondeletliving.com/donate in his honor.

Private services will be held.