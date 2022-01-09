Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Brauer

Brauer, David

85, died on December 31 at his home in Ironton, Missouri. Mr. Brauer was born on December 15, 1936 in St. Louis. He moved to Lampasas, Texas in 1950 and graduated from Lampasas High School in 1954. After serving in the Army, he earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from St. Louis University. Mr. Brauer met his wife, Bonnie, while working at the Grand Canyon Lodge in 1963; they married in 1965. He earned his law degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and began practicing law at the Maricopa County Attorney's office in Phoenix in 1970, followed by over 20 years serving as a public defender in Maricopa County. The Brauers spent their retirement at their home in the Ozark Mountains.

Mr. Brauer is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons Michael, John, James, and Daniel; sisters Joan, Jill, and Barbara; and brother Steve.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.