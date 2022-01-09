Brauer, David

85, died on December 31 at his home in Ironton, Missouri. Mr. Brauer was born on December 15, 1936 in St. Louis. He moved to Lampasas, Texas in 1950 and graduated from Lampasas High School in 1954. After serving in the Army, he earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from St. Louis University. Mr. Brauer met his wife, Bonnie, while working at the Grand Canyon Lodge in 1963; they married in 1965. He earned his law degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. and began practicing law at the Maricopa County Attorney's office in Phoenix in 1970, followed by over 20 years serving as a public defender in Maricopa County. The Brauers spent their retirement at their home in the Ozark Mountains.

Mr. Brauer is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons Michael, John, James, and Daniel; sisters Joan, Jill, and Barbara; and brother Steve.