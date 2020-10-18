Menu
David E. Gudermuth

Gudermuth, David E.

passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving husband of Maryann (nee Kunz); caring dad of David (Shari), Jane (Joe) Nettemeyer, Jeanne (Karl) Nelson, Jim, John, Anne (Jim) Oldani, and Clare (David) Fernandez; Cherished grandpa of Adam (Dana), Kristin, Anne (Aleks), Kate (Tony), Joe (Hollie), David (Christy), Laura (Robert), John (Kelsey), Jim, Joseph, David, and Katie; great-grandfather of 13; dear brother in law, uncle, great-uncle, and a friend to many.

Services: Visitation Mon., Oct 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11:30. St. Gabriel Catholic Church 6303 Nottingham 63109.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham
Oct
19
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham
