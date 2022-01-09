Menu
David C. Freivogel
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Freivogel, David C.

born February 25, 1932, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, December 30, 2021. Beloved son of the late Louise (nee Ottenad) and Edgar H. Freivogel; dear brother of Virginia (Robert) Stewart, Edgar L. and Walter (Rosemary) Freivogel; dear uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. He was a sweet man and loved by everyone who knew him.

David was an Army Veteran that served stateside during the Korean War. He donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
So long uncle Dave, you are loved.
Daniel McCullen
Family
January 29, 2022
