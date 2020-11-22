Ottinger D.C., David H.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Ottinger; his sons, Mark (Renee) Ottinger and Matthew (Danielle) Ottinger; his grandchildren, Alexander Ottinger, Amanda Ottinger, Gabrielle Ottinger, Mitchell Ottinger, and Ellyana Ottinger; his brother, Ronald (Leone) Ottinger; his siblings-in-law, Michael (Sue) Koeller, Delores (Kenneth) Taft, and Denise (Bud) Overall; and his nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Christian Ottinger and Ester (Charles) Ottinger Smith.

David and Catherine married on July 1, 1967, and they celebrated fifty-three wonderful years together. He owned his own chiropractic practice for many years and served his community as a chiropractor for over forty years. Throughout David's life he belonged to a number of philanthropic and masonic organizations such as the Moolah Shrine/Moolah Clowns where he was a former president of the Clowns in 1986, Arca Teocalli #21 the Order of the Quetzalcoatl aka "The Q," Gateway #40 AF & AM Lodges, and he volunteered to serve on the St. Peters Parks and Recreation Board. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Services: The family is served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., where there will be a Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 pm. Visit Baue.com