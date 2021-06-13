Menu
David William Hanke
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Hanke, David William

June 5, 2021, age 74. Vis. June 19, Baue Cave Springs 10-2pm, Graveside Service to follow at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit baue.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Baue Cave Springs
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jamie, Don, Sue and family. I am so sorry for Dave's passing. I remember our good times at Ritenour HS and NEMO State. May he rest in peace.
Bill Ronecker
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dave passing. We went to school together...May he RIP in God's arms.
Gayle Hodge
School
June 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dave's passing. I attended school with him. R.I.P. Dave. He will be missed.
Thomas Panholzer
School
June 13, 2021
Hi Jami, Scott, Shelley, Don, Sue and Extended Family, We are so sorry to hear about Dave. Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies. He was such a lovely, fun person to know. Our love to you, Your Cousin, Toni
Toni and Brad Lanzer
Family
June 13, 2021
