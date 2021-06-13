Jamie, Don, Sue and family. I am so sorry for Dave's passing. I remember our good times at Ritenour HS and NEMO State. May he rest in peace.
Bill Ronecker
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dave passing. We went to school together...May he RIP in God's arms.
Gayle Hodge
School
June 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dave's passing. I attended school with him. R.I.P. Dave. He will be missed.
Thomas Panholzer
School
June 13, 2021
Hi Jami, Scott, Shelley, Don, Sue and Extended Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Dave. Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies. He was such a lovely, fun person to know. Our love to you, Your Cousin, Toni