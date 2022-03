Hasenfratz, David J.

Friday, August 27, 2021. Beloved brother of Don (the late Lois) Hasenfratz and Joan (Roger) Nikrant. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church (Florissant), Wed., Sept, 8, 10 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.