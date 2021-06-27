Menu
David W. Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Jackson, David W.

Thursday, June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Jackson (nee Payne); dear father of Jimmy and Jeff (Jaira); dear brother of Rodney (Sylvia), Carolyn Severit, Doug and Ralph Jackson; special friend of Frank Castellano; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, June 28, 12 noon. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Donations may be made to any Veteran's organization appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen, my heart goes out to you and your family and you will all remain in my thoughts and prayers. Sending my deepest condolences to all of you.
Rebecca Franco
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers with you and your family.
Charmayne Rinderer
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry Karen Jeff Jim and his sister and brothers Dave was a great brother in law he will b missed RIP
Linda Lapresto
Family
June 27, 2021
