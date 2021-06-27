Jackson, David W.

Thursday, June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Jackson (nee Payne); dear father of Jimmy and Jeff (Jaira); dear brother of Rodney (Sylvia), Carolyn Severit, Doug and Ralph Jackson; special friend of Frank Castellano; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, June 28, 12 noon. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Donations may be made to any Veteran's organization appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.