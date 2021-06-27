Katz, David

died peacefully on June 19, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was 87 years old.

David was a first-generation American born in the Bronx, New York on October 5, 1933 to Yetta (nee Kaplan) and Jospeh Katz (pen name Alexander Godin.) He grew up in the Tremont neighborhood in the East Bronx and graduated 10th in his class from The Bronx High School of Science in January 1950.

After spending one semester enrolled at the City College of New York, David was accepted to Columbia College on a New York State Regents scholarship. At Columbia, he studied engineering and earned an A.B. in 1955. In 1956, David joined the Army and by virtue of taking one class in sociology, he was given an assignment as a clinical mental health worker at Fort Hood. Practical military necessity became the springboard for his lifelong career. Upon his discharge from the Army, David moved back to the Bronx and worked as a Social Investigator with the New York City Department for Welfare and received his M.S.W. in Casework from the Columbia University School of Social Work. In 1965, David and his family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he received a full-tuition scholarship to pursue his Ph.D. in Social Work and Social Sciences from the Rackham Graduate School at the University of Michigan. After defending his dissertation in 1969, David accepted a teaching position at the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University. He retired Professor Emeritus in 2000.

David was a technical pioneer in the field of social work and during his tenure at the Brown School, he created the video lab in the early 1970's, which became the launching pad through which the school distinguished itself by creating a groundbreaking platform for providing social services.

He was an avid photographer for over 6 decades and loved to build computers, short wave radios and high-fidelity stereo components. He spent the last years of his life writing a memoir about his early years.

David is survived by his son Gabriel Paul Katz (Leigh Winter) and grandson Bix Winter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Places for People, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Missouri or the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

