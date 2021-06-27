Menu
David Katz
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Katz, David

died peacefully on June 19, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was 87 years old.

David was a first-generation American born in the Bronx, New York on October 5, 1933 to Yetta (nee Kaplan) and Jospeh Katz (pen name Alexander Godin.) He grew up in the Tremont neighborhood in the East Bronx and graduated 10th in his class from The Bronx High School of Science in January 1950.

After spending one semester enrolled at the City College of New York, David was accepted to Columbia College on a New York State Regents scholarship. At Columbia, he studied engineering and earned an A.B. in 1955. In 1956, David joined the Army and by virtue of taking one class in sociology, he was given an assignment as a clinical mental health worker at Fort Hood. Practical military necessity became the springboard for his lifelong career. Upon his discharge from the Army, David moved back to the Bronx and worked as a Social Investigator with the New York City Department for Welfare and received his M.S.W. in Casework from the Columbia University School of Social Work. In 1965, David and his family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he received a full-tuition scholarship to pursue his Ph.D. in Social Work and Social Sciences from the Rackham Graduate School at the University of Michigan. After defending his dissertation in 1969, David accepted a teaching position at the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University. He retired Professor Emeritus in 2000.

David was a technical pioneer in the field of social work and during his tenure at the Brown School, he created the video lab in the early 1970's, which became the launching pad through which the school distinguished itself by creating a groundbreaking platform for providing social services.

He was an avid photographer for over 6 decades and loved to build computers, short wave radios and high-fidelity stereo components. He spent the last years of his life writing a memoir about his early years.

David is survived by his son Gabriel Paul Katz (Leigh Winter) and grandson Bix Winter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Places for People, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Missouri or the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad to learn about David´s passing, 7 months too late. David was a great support to me. He treated me like a Princess and accepted me for who I am. I wish I could have said goodbye. RIP David. For all of the people who´s lives you touched, may your memory be a blessing.
Ellen Fein Rosenbaum
Friend
January 18, 2022
I just noticed online that David passed away a while ago. He was a wonderful man, who, I think took a fancy for me. He treated me like a Princess...I had never been treated that way by anyone before. I am so sad to know that he is gone. I hope someone finds this condolence. He was a special friend...Ellen Fein Rosenbaum
Ellen Fein Rosenbaum
Friend
January 18, 2022
I first met Cousin David about 2012 when I was researching my mother's Katz family genealogy. ( I believe I met him much earlier but who is to say whose memory is correct) I knew of him all of these years but Katz is a very common name especially in New York. I knew the family legend that his father, my mother Pauline's brother, Joseph Katz was a writer but the name never came up in internet searches. One day I randomly googled Joseph Katz and correspondence popped up between a student writing a paper about the short story "My Dead Brother Comes to America" by Alexander Godin, and Gabriel and David. Not only did I find Cousin David but a whole part of my mother's family immigration story unfolded in Godin's writing and subsequent correspondence with David. He revealed pleasant memoirs of spending summers at our family farm in the late 1940s and great details about our shared family. We finally met in St Louis In April 2015. I will miss our conversations as I appreciate his long productive life. May his memory be a blessing.
Michael Hindin
Family
December 13, 2021
David participated in many courses at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Washington University and will be dearly missed. Our prayers and condolences to the family.
Denise Zona (OLLI)
Work
July 19, 2021
I worked with Dr Katz via TIAA for many years and always enjoyed our interactions. After living such an accomplished life his main focus in latter stage of his life was the care and support of his son and grandson, Bix. May his memory bring you joy.
David Ernst
June 27, 2021
