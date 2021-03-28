Kelsey, David R.
Died March 17, 2021. Dave was the son of Robert & Nina (Shillington) Kelsey, born in Iowa, May 27, 1947. He was preceded in death by his wife Jill Hoelzer. He is survived by his children Jill (Kevin) Monahan, Michael (Kaye) Kelsey, John (Shawna) Kelsey; grandfather to Hannah, Graham, Devin, Stefan, Lauren, Paige, Jaxson, Violet; great-grandfather to Alannah, Mara; brother to Nina Westhus, Judy Trask, Gene Kelsey; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed seeing the world with his friend and travel companion Karen Schaefer. He kept his friends for a lifetime, his "buddies".