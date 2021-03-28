Menu
David R. Kelsey

Kelsey, David R.

Died March 17, 2021. Dave was the son of Robert & Nina (Shillington) Kelsey, born in Iowa, May 27, 1947. He was preceded in death by his wife Jill Hoelzer. He is survived by his children Jill (Kevin) Monahan, Michael (Kaye) Kelsey, John (Shawna) Kelsey; grandfather to Hannah, Graham, Devin, Stefan, Lauren, Paige, Jaxson, Violet; great-grandfather to Alannah, Mara; brother to Nina Westhus, Judy Trask, Gene Kelsey; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed seeing the world with his friend and travel companion Karen Schaefer. He kept his friends for a lifetime, his "buddies".


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
I often think of friends from the past, but rarely look for them. When I do it is often too late, as with Dave. We were classmates at good old St. Viator HS in Arlington Heights, IL. We were best friends, but the circumstances of life drove us in separate directions. I knew Jill and Jill briefly. I knew his mom, Nina, and his sister, Nina-Kay well. Loved them. I knew his dad, Robert, an airline pilot, but not as well because he was always flying to distant places. I´ll keep The memory of Dave when we were 17/18 in a special place within my heart. Bob Jordan, BG (retired), U. S. Army
Bob Jordan
September 11, 2021
Shocked and saddened to hear of Dave´s passing. Dave was always wanting to share about times with his family and friends. I remember the last "grand tour" of the house with his pointing out pictures and accomplishments, especially of his dad. He was an excellent wood worker with an amazing wood shop. I remember when he first completed his deck back before Jill passed. Regrets for not spending more time but thankful for the good memories that go back decades. You will be missed, Dave, but not forgotten. You are now celebrating a new life and eternity free of this life´s trials and limitations.
Rick Hoelzer
April 4, 2021
