I often think of friends from the past, but rarely look for them. When I do it is often too late, as with Dave. We were classmates at good old St. Viator HS in Arlington Heights, IL. We were best friends, but the circumstances of life drove us in separate directions. I knew Jill and Jill briefly. I knew his mom, Nina, and his sister, Nina-Kay well. Loved them. I knew his dad, Robert, an airline pilot, but not as well because he was always flying to distant places. I´ll keep The memory of Dave when we were 17/18 in a special place within my heart. Bob Jordan, BG (retired), U. S. Army

Bob Jordan September 11, 2021