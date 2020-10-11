Kurtz, David Lee Sr.

age 89, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Evansville, Indiana. He was born on Sunday, October 19, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, one of two children born to Otto Kurtz and Elvira Margaret (nee Backus) Kurtz.

He is survived by nine children, Vicki Frazier (husband, Sam), Charlotte Hemmy (husband, Ted), Deni Kurtz, Ronni Kurtz (wife, Cindy), Otto Kurtz, Kevin Kurtz, Jay Kurtz, Debbie Kurtz and Dawn Zuber; five stepdaughters, one stepson, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. David was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Lee Kurtz Jr.; one brother, Robert Kurtz; and former spouses, Charlotte and Shirley.

Services: Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Road at I-170, St. Louis, Missouri (314-426-6000) from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial follows at New St. Marcus Cemetery, 7901 Gravois Road, St. Louis, Missouri. www.ShedhardFuneralChapel.com