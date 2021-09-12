Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
David A. Lesch
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Lesch, David A.

asleep in Jesus on Friday, September 10, 2021. Beloved best friend and husband of Margaret M. Lesch (nee McCaffrey); dear father of Timothy Lesch and Amy M. (Daryl Underwood) Lesch; dear grandfather of Matthew Lesch; dear brother of James (the late Sherri) Lesch, Kathryn (Steve) Rakey, Mark (Sharon) Lesch, Martha (John) Garner and the late Richard (survived by Freida) Lesch, Michael Lesch, Rudy (Mary Ann) Lesch, JoAnn Carver, Mary Louise Woodard. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, September 15 at 12 noon. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 1-9 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Evelyn and Gary Meyer
September 14, 2021
Margaret, Tim and Amy. I miss you all so much since I retired. So sorry to see this about Dave. I think of him any time I see some loose change on the ground. Always made me smile. Prayers for all of you.
Nancy Bono
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results