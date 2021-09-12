Lesch, David A.

asleep in Jesus on Friday, September 10, 2021. Beloved best friend and husband of Margaret M. Lesch (nee McCaffrey); dear father of Timothy Lesch and Amy M. (Daryl Underwood) Lesch; dear grandfather of Matthew Lesch; dear brother of James (the late Sherri) Lesch, Kathryn (Steve) Rakey, Mark (Sharon) Lesch, Martha (John) Garner and the late Richard (survived by Freida) Lesch, Michael Lesch, Rudy (Mary Ann) Lesch, JoAnn Carver, Mary Louise Woodard. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, September 15 at 12 noon. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 1-9 p.m.