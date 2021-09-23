Marshall, David Richard

August 16, 1939 - September 14, 2021. Beloved partner of the late Terry Michael Marshall, dear father of Ms. Anne Adams Marshall and Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Chase Marshall (Abby Alt Marshall.) Dear grandfather, "Poppa" to Dylan Marshall Brady, Charlotte Kingham Marshall, Eleanor Adams Marshall, and Michael Arthur Marshall. He also leaves countless friends that he loved deeply.

David, a long-time resident of the Central West End, was an inspiring English teacher at St. Louis Community College, Florissant Valley and St. Charles Community College. When not teaching English, David was producing and directing plays at those institutions, or traveling abroad or here in the states. He enjoyed traveling to New York City every fall for a week of theater and museums. He loved the St. Louis Symphony and had the most incredible dinner parties. Theater, music, art, literature, and travel, with panache and style was how he lived.

David was authentic and proud of it. He will be profoundly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Services: A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.