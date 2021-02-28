Miller, David C.

age 96, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, February 26, 2021. Dearest husband for 71 years of Rose M. Miller; dear Father of John Miller and Mary (Pat) Kellett; loving grandfather of Colleen Kellett, Michael Kellett, Jack Kellett; cherished great-grandfather of Paiton Lemaster. David served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was recently named 'The Last Man Standing' as the sole survivor of his ship, USS Holt DE-706. He was an active member of St. Angela Merici for many decades in the St Vincent DePaul Society and coached a plethora of teams. He is fondly remembered by his 'kids' at St. Angela in soccer, softball and baseball. David was so close to his immediate family but also his nieces, nephews. He and his dear wife Rose made many memories at Fox Run Farms and at Innsbrook in great family adventures.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Angela Merici Church, Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Angela Merici/St. Vincent DePaul Society.