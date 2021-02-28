Menu
David C. Miller

Miller, David C.

age 96, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, February 26, 2021. Dearest husband for 71 years of Rose M. Miller; dear Father of John Miller and Mary (Pat) Kellett; loving grandfather of Colleen Kellett, Michael Kellett, Jack Kellett; cherished great-grandfather of Paiton Lemaster. David served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was recently named 'The Last Man Standing' as the sole survivor of his ship, USS Holt DE-706. He was an active member of St. Angela Merici for many decades in the St Vincent DePaul Society and coached a plethora of teams. He is fondly remembered by his 'kids' at St. Angela in soccer, softball and baseball. David was so close to his immediate family but also his nieces, nephews. He and his dear wife Rose made many memories at Fox Run Farms and at Innsbrook in great family adventures.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Angela Merici Church, Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Angela Merici/St. Vincent DePaul Society.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Angela Merici Church
Florissant, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of the passing of your father. He touched many lives. Take care ~ Marilyn from St Angela
Marilyn Witte Gaffney
March 5, 2021
Uncle Tub - you had to get a shot in hopefully before he got you. Never in a mean way, just back and forth banter as humor. So I will remember him as Uncle Squid, (what we soldiers call sailors). A great fun guy who will be sorely missed!
Dennis McCormack
March 3, 2021
I´m very sorry to hear about your mom and dad. I used to live across the street from you on Tremont Drive. My mom saw your dad´s notice. Your parents where always so sweet. I remember they organized a neighborhood fundraiser for muscular dystrophy. It was awesome! Again, you have my greatest sympathies.
Susan Schmidt Wright
March 1, 2021
