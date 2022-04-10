Neptune, David Brooks

Age 77, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1944, in Saint Louis, Missouri to his late parents Philip and Gertrude (nee Lange) Neptune. David was a Civil Engineer and was employed by J.S. Alberici for many years. He was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council # 6401, was a dedicated Fraternity Brother of the Beta Theta Pi house, he greatly enjoyed reading and researching history, loved to watch Mizzou football and basketball, attending his grandkids' sports games, traveling, taking walks, and most of all loved nothing more than spending time with his family.

David is survived by his children, Lisa (Clifford) Talton, of Monroe City, Lynda (Cameron) Guthrie, of Ballwin, Leah (John) Rocco, of O'Fallon, Lesli (Mike) Schmitt, of Dardenne Prairie, Lori (Matthew) Goodwin, of Chesterfield, David (Dawn) Neptune, of Wildwood, Daniel (Jennifer) Neptune, of Prairie Du Rocher. Grandchildren, Jacob Goodwin, Ananiah Talton, Clifford Talton IV, Andrew Neptune, Anna Goodwin, Brooke Guthrie, Joshua Talton, Josiah Talton, Abigail Neptune, Parker Guthrie, Evan Schmitt, Jackson Rocco, Quinn Guthrie, Caroline Goodwin, Kayla Rocco, Collin Schmitt, Bennett Guthrie, Josephine Rocco, Ryan Schmitt, and Hope Neptune. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wonderful wife Carol Ann Neptune and a grandchild, Ezekiel Neptune.

Services: Visitation: Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Robert D. Brown Funeral Home, 103 Fourth Street, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050. Morning Prayers, Wednesday, April 13th, 10:30 a.m.,Robert D. Brown Funeral Home, 103 Fourth Street, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050.