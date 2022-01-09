Pentland, David Lee, Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and surrounded by his family, David died peacefully at his home in Warson Woods on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born on July 15, 1938 in St. Louis to John and Doris Pentland. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret Ann Tenholder Perry and his dearly loved son, Nathaniel Claiborne Pentland. Beloved

husband of Deborah and loving father of David Jr. (Kimberley), Joseph and William. Dear stepfather of Shannon Davis (Randy), Meghan Curran and Katie Gordon (Derek). Devoted grandfather of Ian and Charles Pentland, Bailey, Jaila, Quinton, and William Simone, and Landon and Tanner Gordon. Dear uncle of Michael Tenholder (Robin) and Mark Tenholder (Trish).

David grew up in South St. Louis and later in Brentwood. He earned a B.S. degree and a J.D. degree from the St. Louis University. He practiced law in St. Louis for over 56 years. David took care of people who just needed help. Inspired by his uncle Sen. Robert Pentland, who served in the Missouri Senate for 24 years, David was active in Democratic politics in the City of St. Louis serving as 25th Ward Democratic Committeeman. In the 1968 election, he ran on a slate with Helen Shelton, a precinct captain in the 25th ward. They were both elected in a ground-breaking interracial victory. He was elected Alderman of the 25th Ward in 1981. His bipartisan cooperation on the idea of reducing the number of wards in the city was ahead of its time. He served 26 years as Prosecuting Attorney for the City of Warson Woods and in 2008, ran for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd Congressional District. He contributed to his community in many roles in addition to politics, among them as Governor of the Missouri Athletic Club, member of the Apollos, board member of the Prader Willi Syndrome Association and the Mary Ryder Home and a longtime lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was very proud of his work with the Brentwood High School Alumni Association, especially his work on the scholarship committee.

David was a man of many words and many friends. He had a great gift for friendship and forged many throughout his life. For David, clubs and organizations were inclusive, not exclusive. The oldest is the Plato group who have met for 60 years. He attended two bible groups, the Manresa group, his famous Manhattan club, The St. Louis lunch club, The Fab 5, The SLU dinner group, and his golf and poker buddies. He was an avid tennis and squash player and captained two USTA teams. David wore his heart on his sleeve and shared it with everyone he met. He loved his family, his Church, his community, and his friends and will be dearly missed by so many whose lives he touched.

Services: Funeral services will be private, followed by burial at Lakewood Park. A celebration of David's life will be held when it is again possible to gather safely. Donations in David's name can be made to: The Brentwood Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 1201 Hanley Industrial Court, St. Louis, MO 63144.