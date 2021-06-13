Menu
David Allen Sachs
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Sachs, David Allen

of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Clarence and Rosemary Sachs; devoted father of Chad (Sarah) Sachs and Ashley (Patrick) Ream; cherished grandfather of Fisher Sachs, Carly Sachs, Lucy Ullery, and Miller Ream; dear brother of Dennis (Lorraine) Sachs, Barb (John) Rufkahr, and James (Becky) Sachs; and is also survived by dear nieces and nephews.

David was a proud member of a local carpenter union. David was a fine craftsman and enjoyed tending his yard. For many years, David worked as the head usher at the Fox Theatre. Above all else spending time with family was the most important. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved grandchildren. David was always very caring person and happy. David was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 12-2pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Memorial Service at 2pm. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Jul
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear about the passing of David. Seems like only yesterday he was tearing up the road, passing Wentzville airport, in that orange Nova. Thinking of you all!
Marion Sachs
Friend
June 17, 2021
David was a good friend to me at the FOX theater. David would always go out of his way to say hello and to share something funny. He was always positive and was always in a good mood. He was an ideal usher, very helpful and personable. He was loved by all.
Annie
Friend
June 13, 2021
