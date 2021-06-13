Sachs, David Allen

of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Clarence and Rosemary Sachs; devoted father of Chad (Sarah) Sachs and Ashley (Patrick) Ream; cherished grandfather of Fisher Sachs, Carly Sachs, Lucy Ullery, and Miller Ream; dear brother of Dennis (Lorraine) Sachs, Barb (John) Rufkahr, and James (Becky) Sachs; and is also survived by dear nieces and nephews.

David was a proud member of a local carpenter union. David was a fine craftsman and enjoyed tending his yard. For many years, David worked as the head usher at the Fox Theatre. Above all else spending time with family was the most important. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved grandchildren. David was always very caring person and happy. David was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 12-2pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Memorial Service at 2pm. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit Baue.com