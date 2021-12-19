Simmons, David Jan

David received his eternal promotion Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. He was born April 23rd, 1938 in St. Louis; The son of Buford and Estelle (Walters) Simmons. Raised with loving care by his Aunt Ruth Walters, David graduated from Roosevelt High School, Oklahoma Baptist University and received his Master's degree from the University of Denver. Prior to his college education, David proudly served for two years in the United States Army.

David was employed for many years as an Education Auditor for the Veteran's Administration. Following his retirement at the age of 59, David pursued his deep interest in St. Louis architectural history, becoming one of the foremost sources of knowledge and research expertise in this field. David has numerous articles published through the St. Louis Society of Architectural Historians.

David's Christian faith and service have been a very significant part of his life. Growing up in the Shaw neighborhood, David made a personal profession of faith in Christ as a teenager at the Compton Heights Baptist Church and continued that commitment throughout his life. He served in many capacities of leadership including Deacon and Sunday School teacher and, more recently, as the coordinator of senior adult activities (Hilltoppers) at the First Baptist Church of Affton. He has loved singing hymns and, more recently, enjoyed singing the songs of well known Broadway musicals.

David is survived by his Uncle Kenny Walters and his family of St. Louis, many cousins in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. And his wonderful friend, Dan Gremminger, who has always been there to assist David, and whom David has often expressed, "Dan is like a son to me.", and his many friends who have often said, "He is one of a kind!".

Services: Kutis Funeral Home, Affton facility at 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123. Visitation December 20th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Bellefontaine Cemetery