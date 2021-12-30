Steinberg, David Eli

December 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Peggy S. Steinberg for 68 years. Dear father of Ellen (Graham) Moses and John (Victoria) Steinberg. Loving grandfather of William (Ashley) Moses and Emily (Ben) Boskoff, Hannah and Aaron Steinberg. Cherished great-grandfather of Aliza Moses. Dear brother of Dorothy (the late Dr. Stanley) Maer and Paul (the late Bettye) Steinberg. Beloved brother-in-law of the late Ruth (the late Marvin) Engel and the late Joy (the late Lee) Silver. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Friday, December 31, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Contributions in David's memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

