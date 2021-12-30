Menu
David Eli Steinberg
FUNERAL HOME
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
5216 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Steinberg, David Eli

December 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Peggy S. Steinberg for 68 years. Dear father of Ellen (Graham) Moses and John (Victoria) Steinberg. Loving grandfather of William (Ashley) Moses and Emily (Ben) Boskoff, Hannah and Aaron Steinberg. Cherished great-grandfather of Aliza Moses. Dear brother of Dorothy (the late Dr. Stanley) Maer and Paul (the late Bettye) Steinberg. Beloved brother-in-law of the late Ruth (the late Marvin) Engel and the late Joy (the late Lee) Silver. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Friday, December 31, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Contributions in David's memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
B'nai Amoona Cemetery
930 North and South Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
