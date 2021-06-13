Vollmar, David "Pops"

passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021, at the age of 73. Loving father of Michelle Vollmar, son of the late Glenn "Sarge" and Evelyn (Ward) Vollmar, brother of the late Glenn "Gunny" Jr., beloved cousin and friend. Born into and raised around the world in a military family that settled in Kirkwood, Missouri, he was decorated for his U.S. Army service in Vietnam and eventually moved to Maplewood, Missouri. His clever, spirited, and generous character will be deeply missed.

Services: Interment service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Thursday, June 24, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.