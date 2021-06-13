Menu
David "Pops" Vollmar

Vollmar, David "Pops"

passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021, at the age of 73. Loving father of Michelle Vollmar, son of the late Glenn "Sarge" and Evelyn (Ward) Vollmar, brother of the late Glenn "Gunny" Jr., beloved cousin and friend. Born into and raised around the world in a military family that settled in Kirkwood, Missouri, he was decorated for his U.S. Army service in Vietnam and eventually moved to Maplewood, Missouri. His clever, spirited, and generous character will be deeply missed.

Services: Interment service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Thursday, June 24, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Interment
12:45p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know there are no words or actions that can take away the pain you're feeling but your dad lives on now and you you're definitely pops daughter. And you know if you ever need anything you can call on me. Much love
Jeff Zuzenak
June 25, 2021
Michelle I have no words your father was and is still a great man I know this has been tough on you and know that I'll be there for you through thick and thin. I'm sending all my love and well wishes your way..
Jeff
Other
June 14, 2021
