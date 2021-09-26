Minderman, Dean C.

passed away, Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Beloved son of Richard "Dick" (Ver) Minderman and the late Judith Minderman. Step-brother of Natalie (Don) Hake, Gail Kloeppel, Bill (Beth) Newhouse and Greg (Cathy) Newhouse. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Dean graduated from Webster Groves High School and then attended University of Missouri Columbia where he received a B.S. in journalism. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Dean was an accomplished pianist and played with many well known bands in the St. Louis area. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Services: Due to the COVID virus the family will not be having visitation or services.