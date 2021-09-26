Menu
Dean C. Minderman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Webster Groves High School
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Minderman, Dean C.

passed away, Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Beloved son of Richard "Dick" (Ver) Minderman and the late Judith Minderman. Step-brother of Natalie (Don) Hake, Gail Kloeppel, Bill (Beth) Newhouse and Greg (Cathy) Newhouse. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Dean graduated from Webster Groves High School and then attended University of Missouri Columbia where he received a B.S. in journalism. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Dean was an accomplished pianist and played with many well known bands in the St. Louis area. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Services: Due to the COVID virus the family will not be having visitation or services. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear of Dean's passing. He played in a band with a mutual friend, and as a fellow music journalist, I enjoyed talking about music with him. My sympathies to his family and all of his musical friends.
Eileen P. Duggan
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Dean's passing. I remember him first and foremost as a musician: Giant Steps. Forty plus years ago. He was a classy guy.
John Green
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
I met Dean at Mizzou, we were fraternity brothers and fellow journalism school buddies. He immediately took me into his circle of friends at Mizzou, something I am still grateful for. I remember him being the highlight of many a party, playing piano and singing with 25 people gathered around him until the wee hours. Post graduation, Dean was was responsible for giving me several public relations projects for Circus Flora and The New Theater, he the writer and me the photographer. They were rewarding, sometimes wonderful experiences, and I owe him my thanks for them. Dean, I will always remember the good times, your awesome record collection, your professionalism in both music and journalism and your smiles. Rest my friend.
Kevin Lowder
September 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Dean first as a generous but fair journalist, then as a colleague and friend. He was always a delight to talk to about music, or any topic, really. A true gentleman and a supportive collaborator who I could always count on. He will be missed.
Chris Peimann
Friend
September 22, 2021
A longtime friend and fellow musician Dean Minderman and I started the Motown band Emerald City while at Mizzou and played Greek gigs most weekends for three years until my graduation. Deano went on to become a well known musician in St. Louis for many years, and single-handedly ran the highly acclaoimed St. Louis Jazz Notes blog. He also spent the past decade helping the music school at Mizzou sdtart and grow its highly acclaimed Mizzou New Music Initiate. I met an entire new circle of friends through Dean and will miss him greatly.
Craig Workman
Friend
September 22, 2021
In the early 2000s, I had the good fortune of editing Dean for a local alt-weekly newspaper. I greatly appreciated the care he put into every sentence; he made my job easy, even superfluous. When I gave Dean an assignment, I could be absolutely certain that he would turn in polished, accurate copy that was a pleasure to read and always submitted on or before the deadline. His encyclopedic knowledge of the local jazz and blues scene was an invaluable resource, and I continued to rely on his vast expertise after I resigned and became a freelancer myself. But beyond his abundant talent as a musician and a music writer, Dean was kind, humble, diplomatic, and funny. I have never met anyone who had a single negative thing to say about him. He wore his learning lightly: always helpful, never pedantic. I miss his gentle but forceful presence.
Rene Saller
Friend
September 20, 2021
Dean was smart and funny and so knowledgable and passionate about music. He was a pleasure to work with.
Amy Burger
Friend
September 20, 2021
I had the good fortune to work with Dean on many projects, he was such a delightful and talented man. Rest in peace my friend.
Julie Lally
Coworker
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results