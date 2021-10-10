Thompson, Deane

1940 - 2021. passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Deane was an honorable man of great character, loved by family and friends. He met strangers and friends alike with a smile. Deane will be remembered for his joyful personality, his love of tractors and cars, and his tender loving care for his wife Fanci and his family. He is survived by Fanci; his daughter Suzanne, her husband Kevin and their three children, Connor, Zachary and Sydney; Fanci's sons: Darryl and his wife Jennifer and children Jonah and Linnea; Randy and daughter Danielle; Cory and girlfriend Diane; and his sister Karen, her husband Don and family. His brother David preceded him in death, but David's wife Janet, and family survive him.

Services: Funeral service Monday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at The Gathering Church in Webster Groves, 921 Edgar Road. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Interment follows at United Hebrew Cemetery. Visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Instead of gifts, please donate to the ALS Association at www.als.org.

