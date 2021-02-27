Coudle, Deanna Kathleen

Dee passed away peacefully on 02/18/2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Eileen Carr, and her beloved husband of 56 years, Howard Coudle. Dee and Howard were long time members of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, MO. Dee started her career as an administrative assistant at American Family Life Ins., and upon her retirement, had been employed 15 years at Lutheran Hour Ministries, as their Volunteer Coordinator-U.S. Ministries. She greatly enjoyed her valuable work that touched so many lives. Dee is survived by her brother, Rev. Jeffrey Carr (Patti), niece Jessica Thenhaus (Nick); nephews Nathan Carr (Kelly), Michael Hamilton, and Richard Zimmerman; also great nieces and nephews, cousins, beloved in-laws, and many friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held on May 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd., 63122, with burial immediately following at St. Paul Churchyard, 7600 Rock Hill Rd. 63123. Rev. David Meggars will be the officiant; Rev. Jeffrey Carr participating.