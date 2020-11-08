Ervin, Deborah A.

Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 following a debilitating stroke. She was born as an identical twin to Edward and Cathryn Jerrald. After completing her degree, she successfully worked as an accountant and later a real estate broker and entrepreneur. She lived life with gusto and always faced challenges with courage and determination. She is survived by her twin Denise Moore, sister Susan Pauley, daughters Megan (Derek) Andersen and Cathryn (Tim) King, and loving partner Alan Einecker. She will be greatly missed by her cherished grandchildren Kaden, Sophie, Aria, Aeris and Gabe as well as her nieces and nephew. A celebration of her life will be planned for the spring.

Donations can be made in Debby's name to the American Stroke Association.