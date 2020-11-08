Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah A. Ervin

Ervin, Deborah A.

Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 following a debilitating stroke. She was born as an identical twin to Edward and Cathryn Jerrald. After completing her degree, she successfully worked as an accountant and later a real estate broker and entrepreneur. She lived life with gusto and always faced challenges with courage and determination. She is survived by her twin Denise Moore, sister Susan Pauley, daughters Megan (Derek) Andersen and Cathryn (Tim) King, and loving partner Alan Einecker. She will be greatly missed by her cherished grandchildren Kaden, Sophie, Aria, Aeris and Gabe as well as her nieces and nephew. A celebration of her life will be planned for the spring.

Donations can be made in Debby's name to the American Stroke Association.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.