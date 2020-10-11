Kiper, Deborah 'Debi' C.

Journeyed to heaven on October 6, 2020. Mother to Shawn Peters, Matthew Peters and wife Karrie, Annick Josse and husband Scott, Jeannette LeRuvaliere, and Anthony LeRuvaliere and wife Shannon. Grandmother to Seven beautiful grandchildren: Kyra, Mara and Ella Josse, Devon and Lydia Mann and Madison and James Peters. Debi was a mother, confidant, teacher, friend, and guiding light to so many. Her love and passions were her family and the world of Real Estate. She was Broker/Owner of United Real Estate BenchMark and The Kiper Team where her accomplishments, awards and leadership were highly respected. She was also passionate about dogs and exemplary in the judging, showing and breeding of dogs. She was truly an inspiration to all who knew her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to have known her. Services: A Memorial will be held Friday October 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.