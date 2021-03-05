Menu
Deborah Kolb
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kolb, Deborah

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., March 2, 2021. Funeral Mass Mon., March 8, 10 a.m., Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church. Visit Sun., 4-8 p.m., Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
My deepest sympathies to the family. Deborah was an amazing woman and a wonderful friend. I´m so happy to have had her in my life. She was so kind and caring. I will miss her very much.
Laurie Zimmer
March 9, 2021
Aunt Susie, Steve, Jimmy, Pattie, and Carole, my deepest sympathy on the loss of Debbie. I can't even begin to imagine, as each loss is a little different, depending on the relationship. May God comfort you and bring you peace during this difficult time. We will see you soon! Much love, Laura and Randy McMaster
Laura and Randy McMaster (Kolb)
March 6, 2021
