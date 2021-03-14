Netzela-Jenkins, Deborah Mary

Pooler, GA - Deborah Mary Netzela-Jenkins, 59, died peacefully at home on February 18, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was the child of the late William J. Netzela and Dolores Olive Netzela of St. Louis, MO.

Deborah was born in the St. Louis area, where she lived while her father completed the St. Louis Gateway Arch as the project manager. Her family then made moves to Solon, IA; Rock Springs, WY; and Midland, MI. Deborah graduated with a BS in Communications from the Northern Michigan University and worked for Bally Corporation. She later accepted an appointment as a special agent with the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and worked in California and New York City. Subsequently, she accepted a position as the Assistant Director of Investigations for the Department of Buildings, City of New York. In 1990, she met the love of her life and moved to Virginia. Debbie and Jeff were married in 1993 and moved to the Republic of Panama for the adventure and to start a family. They made moves to Jacksonville, FL; Front Royal, VA; Fernandina Beach, FL, and to Savannah, GA.

Deborah was a loving wife and mother who always enjoyed supporting her daughters and their interests. She loved to golf, ski, ice skate, rollerblade, hike, bike, and swim.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Jeffrey Alan Jenkins, and daughters, Savannah Danielle Jenkins and Brigette Nicole Jenkins of Savannah, GA. She is also survived by her sisters, Diana Bartlett (Dan) of Solon, IA, Donna Becks (Gary) of St. Charles, MO, and Darlene Yonley (Joseph) of Lake Saint Louis, MO, two aunts, Shirley (Robert) Eckardt and Marian Dobyns, her uncle, Ronald Olive (Gail), many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to one of her charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Great Smoky Mountains Association.

