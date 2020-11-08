Robson, Debra Ann

(nee Walsh), passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife to David Robson and loving mother to Kellie, Steve, Bob, Elizabeth, Tricia, and Anna. Proud Gigi to Lucy Margaret. Sister of Ann, Katie, Steve, and Joe. Daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Walsh. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Debra was warm, loving, and knew how to make everyone around her feel special. She was the consummate host, bringing family and friends together for every occasion-always making everyone feel welcome, famously overserving food, and known for her avant-garde moves on the dance floor. She was the heart of her family and had a soft spot for her dogs and especially her granddaughter, Lucy. She loved a good true crime show, raucous Bingo game, and night by the fireplace in Keystone or sunset on the balcony in Florida. Most of all, she'll be remembered for her fierce dedication to her loved ones, her empathetic and kind spirit, and, of course, her mashed potatoes.

Services: Private service will be attended by immediate family due to current gathering restrictions at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. If desired, donations to Debra Walsh Robson Scholarship Fund at Cor Jesu Academy (Attn: Katie Thiemann) are appreciated. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.