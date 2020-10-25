Grodsky, Debra

July 13, 1924 - October 22, 2020.

Beloved Wife of the late Jerome Grodsky; dear Mother of Lane Michael Grodsky (Sandy) and Janet Lynn Grodsky; dear Grandmother of Caroline, Christopher and Carter; dear Sister of Muriel Schwartz (late Leonard Schwartz and late Nathan Koldun); dear Daughter of the late Louis Greenfield and the late Sadie Greenfield; dear Step-Daughter of the late Bessie Greenfield; dear Aunt of Roger Grodsky, Drew Grodsky and the late Lee Grodsky. Loved by all who knew her.

Services: A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 25th. Memorial contributions preferred to the M.S. Society or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

