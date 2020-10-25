Menu
Debra Grodsky
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Grodsky, Debra

July 13, 1924 - October 22, 2020.

Beloved Wife of the late Jerome Grodsky; dear Mother of Lane Michael Grodsky (Sandy) and Janet Lynn Grodsky; dear Grandmother of Caroline, Christopher and Carter; dear Sister of Muriel Schwartz (late Leonard Schwartz and late Nathan Koldun); dear Daughter of the late Louis Greenfield and the late Sadie Greenfield; dear Step-Daughter of the late Bessie Greenfield; dear Aunt of Roger Grodsky, Drew Grodsky and the late Lee Grodsky. Loved by all who knew her.

Services: A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 25th. Memorial contributions preferred to the M.S. Society or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
