Dee McAliney

"The Paper Artist"

October 5, 1946 – December 1, 2019

Born Lois A. Jaegers in St. Louis County, Missouri, Dee was one of six children born to Rudolph Jaegers and Anne L. Backes. After her graduation from Eureka High School, Dee proceeded into marriage and motherhood. Later, as a single mother, she worked to support her family as a paper hanger and house painter.

A natural ham, Dee joined Toastmasters to improve her skills as a stand-up comedian. One of her favorite speeches, "Cigarette Butts," paid tribute to the comedian Norm Crosby, famous for his talent at creating malapropisms. She volunteered as MC for various charitable causes.

Though she spent most of her life living in the St. Louis area, Dee moved to Durango, Colorado, in the 1990s, returning to St. Louis for a time before moving back to Colorado. In her semi-retirement years, Dee expanded her artistic talents, which included whimsical quilts and handbags, three-dimensional paper crafts, and intricate paper cut-outs of unique design. Her humorous side was evident in her artworks.

During her time in Durango, Dee worked for Sacred Heart Church, Cowgirl Jewelry, Rio Grande Trading. Her artwork sold at various local galleries. She also volunteered for Hospice, and occasionally worked as a caregiver. Her smile was infectious and her heart large.

Prior to her passing, Dee expressed a desire to return again to the greater St. Louis area, where she hoped to help the community in some way. She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, siblings, and many friends.