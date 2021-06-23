Menu
Delcie Mae Lepping
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Saint Peters, MO

Lepping, Delcie Mae

age 78, of Troy, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born in Des Arc, Missouri on July 25, 1942 to Robert and Edna Johnston (nee Littrell).

Delcie is survived by her daughter, Malinda (Randy) Sweeney; step-children, Brian Lepping, Michael (Judy) Lepping, Terry (Keith) Landis, and Barb (Dennis) O'Mara; grandchildren, Cody (Megan) Taylor, Krista (Ben Norman) Taylor, and Carrigan (Travis Raterman) Taylor; great-grandchildren Mariah Lay, and Waylon Raterman; sister, Freda Guffey, brother, Lloyd (Diana Sue) Johnston, sister-in-law, Ester Johnston, brother, Leslie Earl (Ruth Ann) Johnston, sister-in-law, Betty Johnston and a host of other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edna Johnston; husband, John Edward Lepping; and brother, Alva Johnston, Leslie "Earl" Johnston and Floyd Johnston.

Services: Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer on Thursday, June 24, 2021.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
