DeLissa Darcel Davis
FUNERAL HOME
WILLIAM C. HARRIS FUNERAL DIRECTORS
9825 HALLS FERRY RD
Saint Louis, MO

Davis, DeLissa Darcel

67, passed away 2/22/21. Surviving family: daughter-Shontay, granddaughter-Miriam; sister-Alisa, 2 brothers- Allen & Troy. Services are 3/6/21 at William C. Harris Funeral Director - Spanish Lake Chapel


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
WILLIAM C. HARRIS FUNERAL DIRECTORS
9825 HALLS FERRY RD, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
WILLIAM C. HARRIS FUNERAL DIRECTORS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
S.I.P., I know that you are missed by family and friends. We had so much fun in our youth at St. Nick's skating rink, one of the sweetest people I knew!!!
Sheila Carbin-Washington
February 28, 2022
Sending heartfelt condolences to the Davis family, may the LORD strengthen and keep you in your time of bereavement, S.I.P. my beautiful friend, until the LORD calls your name for the last time. Davis family, I'm sorry for your loss
Sheila Carbin
March 6, 2021
