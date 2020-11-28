Ward, Delores L.

age 90, passed away Sunday November 22, 2020. Delores is survived by her beloved children, Cynthia (Cecil) Blansett of Conway, AR and Dwayne Ward of Florissant, MO, her loving grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Chambers of Fort Smith, AR, Lauren Blansett of Conway, AR and granddaughter-in-law Kristina (the late Lance) Turner of Ward, AR, as well as 6 cherished great-grandchilren- Benjamin, Braiden and Katelyn Turner; Austin and Madison Chambers and Aubrey Blansett. Delores is also survived by her dear brother-in-law Raymond Stuckmeyer of Florissant, MO. She was an aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many.

Delores is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dennis Ward, her loving parents, Lee and Lillian (nee Tucker) Torbitt, her dear grandson Lance Turner, as well as sisters Brenda Stuckmeyer and Wiladean Pressey.

Delores retired from a career with the Hazelwood School District. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, and working crossword puzzles.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant, MO.