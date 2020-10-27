Menu
Denice C. Jarvis
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020

Jarvis, Denice C.

at 49, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Linn Creek, Missouri.

Denice was born May 27, 1971 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Ronald F. and Jean (Feager) Jarvis.

Denice enjoyed to draw and listen to Foo Fighters. She loved her family dearly and loved spending time with them. She also loved her dogs.

Denice is survived by her father Ronald Jarvis; brother Ron and wife Michelle of St. Louis, Missouri; nephews Brad Anderson and Drew Jarvis; great-niece Kinsley Anderson; and numerous family members on both Jarvis and Feager sides.

Denice was preceded in death by her mother Jean Jarvis.

Services: Services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
