Zavadil, Denis A., Sr.

94, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, surrounded by family in his hometown of St. Louis. Denis was born May 16, 1927, to Matthew J. Zavadil and Anna Vanek Zavadil in St. Louis, the elder of two boys. He earned his Civil Engineering degree at St. Louis University, where he met his beloved wife and life partner, Elizabeth 'Betty' (Kramer) Zavadil.

Denis achieved success and fulfillment with a long career in engineering. He served in the United States Coast Guard, earned the rank of Captain, a moniker that followed-and aptly defined-him over a storied and well-traveled life. Boating remained a primary passion of his, exemplified by the annual Zavadil Caribbean sailing excursion, which brought family and friends together for over 40 years of adventures. Denis' other avocations included hot-air ballooning, snow skiing, competitive handball, white-water rafting, and of all things 'DIY,' especially projects for family.

Denis is fondly remembered and celebrated by his loving wife Betty; his dear children Denis, Lynn, Mary, and Matt; his beloved grandchildren Keith, Chris, Nick, Samantha, and Austin; his darling great-grandchildren Kolby, Kaden, Alaina, Caitlyn, Tommy, Henry, and Lily; his treasured brother Bob; and many more relatives, friends, and admirers blessed to have known him.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you embark on an adventure in honor of Denis, following in his example of a life exceptionally well-lived.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, on Wednesday, June 23 from 10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. then to St. Clement of Rome Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, for 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com