Denis A. Zavadil Sr.
Zavadil, Denis A., Sr.

94, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, surrounded by family in his hometown of St. Louis. Denis was born May 16, 1927, to Matthew J. Zavadil and Anna Vanek Zavadil in St. Louis, the elder of two boys. He earned his Civil Engineering degree at St. Louis University, where he met his beloved wife and life partner, Elizabeth 'Betty' (Kramer) Zavadil.

Denis achieved success and fulfillment with a long career in engineering. He served in the United States Coast Guard, earned the rank of Captain, a moniker that followed-and aptly defined-him over a storied and well-traveled life. Boating remained a primary passion of his, exemplified by the annual Zavadil Caribbean sailing excursion, which brought family and friends together for over 40 years of adventures. Denis' other avocations included hot-air ballooning, snow skiing, competitive handball, white-water rafting, and of all things 'DIY,' especially projects for family.

Denis is fondly remembered and celebrated by his loving wife Betty; his dear children Denis, Lynn, Mary, and Matt; his beloved grandchildren Keith, Chris, Nick, Samantha, and Austin; his darling great-grandchildren Kolby, Kaden, Alaina, Caitlyn, Tommy, Henry, and Lily; his treasured brother Bob; and many more relatives, friends, and admirers blessed to have known him.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you embark on an adventure in honor of Denis, following in his example of a life exceptionally well-lived.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, on Wednesday, June 23 from 10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. then to St. Clement of Rome Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, for 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Clement of Rome Church
1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres,, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg and Cindy Ault
June 23, 2021
Thinking of you. God bless all of you.
Vanessa Stellern
Friend
June 22, 2021
Lynn and Family,

We are so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing.

May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.

We will be praying for all of you. Mark & Cindy

Mark and Cindy Strick
Friend
June 19, 2021
