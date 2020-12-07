Winter, Denise Anne

Denise Anne Winter, 65, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Emil Eisenreich and father-in-law Phil Winter. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 42 years, Thomas J Winter; mother Maury Eisenreich; mother-in-law Connie Winter; children: Thomas II (Melissa), Patrick (Jenna), and Madeline; granddaughter Ophelia; sisters: Julie (Dirk) White and Lori (Craig) Gramlich; brother-in-laws: Phil (Pat) Winter, Mike (Andrea) Winter, and Chris Winter; sister-in-laws: Susi (Bob) Cerwin and Phyllis (Mike) Hood, as well as nieces, nephews, and many other close family and friends.

Denise had a smile and presence that would light up a room. She was loved by everyone with whom she came in contact. She had a passion for reading. She was an award-winning reading specialist at Ridge Meadows Elementary School in the Rockwood School District and participated in three book clubs. Denise traveled the world with her husband, admiring sunsets along the way. She loved being a mother and absolutely adored her granddaughter.

Services: Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the celebration of her amazing life will have to be postponed. Details to come in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Denise's name to the Marfan Foundation, www.marfan.org. As a service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com