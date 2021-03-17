Menu
Dennis Carroll
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Carroll, Dennis

of Maryland Heights, passed away on March 12, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born on July 10, 1948 in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Rosary High School and received a basketball scholarship to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE). Dennis retired from Mercantile Bank, where he worked as an Operations Officer and then worked as a substitute teacher in the Pattonville School District.

He was the beloved brother of Diana Carroll Ritter; cherished uncle to Christine (Vince) Ploch, Kim (Dave) Olmstead, and Tracy Ritter; loving great-uncle to Nicholas and Tyson Olmstead, Madelyn and Gavin Meinders, and Kylie Ploch.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Gertrude Carroll and his brother-in-law Robert Ritter.

Dennis was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
I worked with Denny for several years at Pattonville High School. Denny was a dear friend and will be missed. My condolences to the family.
Karen Gentille
March 23, 2021
I played basketball with Denny at Florissant Valley and SIUE. We rode together every day from North Co. to SIUE. Great person who I will always remember.
Fred Wilke
March 20, 2021
Denny was my baseball and basketball teammate during our not so illustrious careers at Rosary. Excellent player, great teammate. My sympathy to the family. RIP, Denny.
Vince Nowak
March 17, 2021
