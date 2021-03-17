Carroll, Dennis

of Maryland Heights, passed away on March 12, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born on July 10, 1948 in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Rosary High School and received a basketball scholarship to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE). Dennis retired from Mercantile Bank, where he worked as an Operations Officer and then worked as a substitute teacher in the Pattonville School District.

He was the beloved brother of Diana Carroll Ritter; cherished uncle to Christine (Vince) Ploch, Kim (Dave) Olmstead, and Tracy Ritter; loving great-uncle to Nicholas and Tyson Olmstead, Madelyn and Gavin Meinders, and Kylie Ploch.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Gertrude Carroll and his brother-in-law Robert Ritter.

Dennis was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.