Dailey, Dennis Alan

Passed away on May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra Dailey (nee Womack); loving father of Jessica Kinnaman, Shannon (Terry) Martin, Chrissy (Jim) Moore, Erin (Paul) Fendler and Denny (Jennifer) Dailey; cherished grand- father of 12; great-grandfather of one; dear brother of John (Nelray) Dailey; our dear step-father, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Dailey was a retired City of St. Louis police officer retiring after 30 years of service and was a member of the Musician's Union.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, June 4, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.

Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.