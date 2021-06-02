Menu
Dennis Alan Dailey
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Dailey, Dennis Alan

Passed away on May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra Dailey (nee Womack); loving father of Jessica Kinnaman, Shannon (Terry) Martin, Chrissy (Jim) Moore, Erin (Paul) Fendler and Denny (Jennifer) Dailey; cherished grand- father of 12; great-grandfather of one; dear brother of John (Nelray) Dailey; our dear step-father, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Dailey was a retired City of St. Louis police officer retiring after 30 years of service and was a member of the Musician's Union.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, June 4, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated.

Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
4
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
