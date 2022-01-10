Flatness, Dennis D.

Born in Mason City, Iowa, on Cinco de Mayo in 1946, Dennis D. Flatness passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his

sleep on January 7, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Jean; his children John (Jolene) and Jennifer; his grandchildren Michael, Max, and Miles; his brother Mike (Cheryl); his nephews Christopher (Jenny) and Phillip (Megan); and his grand cat, Cody. (Although Dennis claimed not to like cats, he made an exception for Cody.)

A life-long insurance man but a "bond guy" at heart, Dennis was at the forefront of shaping the construction bond industry. He started a business, Welsch, Flatness, & Lutz, on a ping-pong table in his walk-out basement with his two partners, Denny Lutz and Tom Welsch. After nearly four decades of success and growth, the partners sold WFL to USI in 2013. Oddly, there is no formal portrait of the founders, just a grainy photo taken at a Halloween costume party sometime in the late 70s (judging by the mustaches).

In his spare time, of which he was gathering more as he journeyed toward the R-word (Retirement), he loved to golf, especially with his Norwood buddies and The Beaded Belt Boys; to listen to classical music at the St. Louis Symphony and his much-beloved St. Louis Cathedral Concerts (on whose board he served); and to go hunting and fishing with various friends, family, and colleagues. (Actually, though, these trips often took place in amazing locations like Montana, Ontario, and Argentina, so it may be more accurate to say he loved to travel. Certainly the China Ducks would say so.) He had recently re-upped for another term as a Regent at his alma mater, Luther College. (That also involved regular travel, which was more or less fun, depending on if a BMW was involved and how much snow was on the ground in Decorah.)

Services: Given the public health conditions, a celebration of Dennis will be held at a later date. In the meantime, if you would like to make a gift in his honor, please consider one of these worthy groups, which were among Dennis's favorites: Forest Park Forever; St. Patrick's Center; St. Louis Cathedral Concerts; Luther College.