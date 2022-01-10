Menu
Dennis D. Flatness
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022

Flatness, Dennis D.

Born in Mason City, Iowa, on Cinco de Mayo in 1946, Dennis D. Flatness passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his

sleep on January 7, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Jean; his children John (Jolene) and Jennifer; his grandchildren Michael, Max, and Miles; his brother Mike (Cheryl); his nephews Christopher (Jenny) and Phillip (Megan); and his grand cat, Cody. (Although Dennis claimed not to like cats, he made an exception for Cody.)

A life-long insurance man but a "bond guy" at heart, Dennis was at the forefront of shaping the construction bond industry. He started a business, Welsch, Flatness, & Lutz, on a ping-pong table in his walk-out basement with his two partners, Denny Lutz and Tom Welsch. After nearly four decades of success and growth, the partners sold WFL to USI in 2013. Oddly, there is no formal portrait of the founders, just a grainy photo taken at a Halloween costume party sometime in the late 70s (judging by the mustaches).

In his spare time, of which he was gathering more as he journeyed toward the R-word (Retirement), he loved to golf, especially with his Norwood buddies and The Beaded Belt Boys; to listen to classical music at the St. Louis Symphony and his much-beloved St. Louis Cathedral Concerts (on whose board he served); and to go hunting and fishing with various friends, family, and colleagues. (Actually, though, these trips often took place in amazing locations like Montana, Ontario, and Argentina, so it may be more accurate to say he loved to travel. Certainly the China Ducks would say so.) He had recently re-upped for another term as a Regent at his alma mater, Luther College. (That also involved regular travel, which was more or less fun, depending on if a BMW was involved and how much snow was on the ground in Decorah.)

Services: Given the public health conditions, a celebration of Dennis will be held at a later date. In the meantime, if you would like to make a gift in his honor, please consider one of these worthy groups, which were among Dennis's favorites: Forest Park Forever; St. Patrick's Center; St. Louis Cathedral Concerts; Luther College.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2022.
Jean: very sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers. Frank
Frank Rebholz
Work
January 14, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. I liked and will remember Dennis Flatness.
David Dennis
Work
January 14, 2022
My condolences Jean. You might remember my wife, Janet, who passed away today in Punta Gorda, FL.
Tony Hobgood
Work
January 14, 2022
Jean and family David and I were shocked and saddened to hear about Dennis. David had a great time with Dennis when he and the guys came to Maine this summer. Wish I could give you a hug in person. We send our love to you and your family.
Sandra Skillings
January 13, 2022
Jean, my deepest condolences to your family and you. I'm thinking about you and praying for you.
Carrie Buelt
January 12, 2022
Jean, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. I have many great business memories of Dennis but my favorite memory is of the three of us sitting in your kitchen eating the remaining appetizers after a fund raising event in your home.
Debbie Brunner
Work
January 12, 2022
I worked very closely with Dennis on the Finance and Enrollment committee, which he chaired, on the Luther College board of Regents. I enjoyed his objectivity, and straight forward style and his ability to add levity to serious work. I felt a real connection with Dennis.
David J (Chip) Norris
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Dennis' passing. I worked for Dennis several years ago and learned a lot from him through the years. I particularly remember how fondly he would speak of you, always with a smile. My sincerest condolences to each of you. May you find peace in knowing that he will be missed by so many. - D Glaze
Jean and Family...
January 10, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dennis. I have good memories of family dinners as we were growing up. Enjoyed seeing Dennis, Jean and Jennifer at brunch a few years ago. Jean, we will be thinking of you and your family. A life cut too short.
Sharon Vana
Family
January 10, 2022
Jean and Family: So sorry to hear of Dennis´s passing. What a pleasure it was for me to work with Dennis in the business for over 30 years. Always professional with dual respect evolving into a strong friendship. Prayers from Claudia and I. Bill
Bil Weiler
Work
January 10, 2022
Jean, my heartfelt sympathies to you and your family. I enjoyed working with both you and Dennis over the years. God Bless
Bridget A Bogard
January 10, 2022
Jean, I send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family. I pray that your heart heals quickly and smiles return from all those fond memories you made together.
Donna Hannigan
Friend
January 10, 2022
