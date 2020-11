Moore, Dennis Gerard

Dennis Moore, 64, of Baytown,TX, passed away on November, 7. Born in St. Louis and was a lifelong Cardinal fan. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Joan Moore. He is survived by his sister Melissa DeGraeve (Steve), his nieces, Liz and Sam, his nephews, Joe and Jim of Lees Summit, MO. For complete obituary, please visit navarrefuneralhome.com

Services: Memorial service to be held December 5, 10:00 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, TX.