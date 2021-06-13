Kruse, Dennis Patrick "Pat"

died on April 16, 2021, at his home in Town and Country, MO. He was born on May 27, 1949, the second of five children and grew up in Florissant, MO.

He was preceded in death by parents Alice Bridget (nee Neary) and Clarence Frederick Kruse; his brother Mike Kruse; sisters-in-law Mary Kruse and Peggy Corrigan; his first wife, Claire E. (Maruska) Kruse.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Corrigan), three siblings Tim Kruse, Steve (Christy) Kruse and Mary (Greg) Banks; his sister-in-law, Barbara Kruse, his brother-in-law Thomas (Lynn) Corrigan and twelve nieces and nephews. Pat was a great-uncle, godfather, cousin, and friend to many.

Pat graduated from St. Louis University - Parks College and served his country in the United States Air Force training fighter pilots in T-38 trainer jets. Afterward, Pat built a career in computer software sales and support services. Pat was the Executive Vice President of the Americas for UGS (now Siemens). His true success was serving as a mentor to his employees, who always spoke highly of his compassion and leadership.

Pat stayed close to home and never far from family and friends. If you were Pat's friend, you knew it. As a result, he was always surrounded by longtime friends he acquired, from North American Martyrs Grade School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, softball and golf leagues, Parks College, work and on through his life.

Pat was known for his loyalty, generosity and devotion to his family. Family gatherings were enlivened by Pat's wise cracks, storytelling, practical jokes, and dry sense of humor.

Pat will be interred in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

As Pat would say, Be Good!