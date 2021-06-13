Menu
Dennis Patrick "Pat" Kruse
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St Thomas Aquinas High School

Kruse, Dennis Patrick "Pat"

died on April 16, 2021, at his home in Town and Country, MO. He was born on May 27, 1949, the second of five children and grew up in Florissant, MO.

He was preceded in death by parents Alice Bridget (nee Neary) and Clarence Frederick Kruse; his brother Mike Kruse; sisters-in-law Mary Kruse and Peggy Corrigan; his first wife, Claire E. (Maruska) Kruse.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Corrigan), three siblings Tim Kruse, Steve (Christy) Kruse and Mary (Greg) Banks; his sister-in-law, Barbara Kruse, his brother-in-law Thomas (Lynn) Corrigan and twelve nieces and nephews. Pat was a great-uncle, godfather, cousin, and friend to many.

Pat graduated from St. Louis University - Parks College and served his country in the United States Air Force training fighter pilots in T-38 trainer jets. Afterward, Pat built a career in computer software sales and support services. Pat was the Executive Vice President of the Americas for UGS (now Siemens). His true success was serving as a mentor to his employees, who always spoke highly of his compassion and leadership.

Pat stayed close to home and never far from family and friends. If you were Pat's friend, you knew it. As a result, he was always surrounded by longtime friends he acquired, from North American Martyrs Grade School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, softball and golf leagues, Parks College, work and on through his life.

Pat was known for his loyalty, generosity and devotion to his family. Family gatherings were enlivened by Pat's wise cracks, storytelling, practical jokes, and dry sense of humor.

Pat will be interred in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

As Pat would say, Be Good!



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
Pat always had a wry grin on his face, like he knew something you didn´t. And that was mostly the case. His wonderful sense of humor was infectious. Pat was a smart businessman as well. I knew him at MCAUTO and he was always innovative and personable. My thoughts are with his family.
Jim Hillebrand
June 15, 2021
Pat was a good friend, and a amazing mentor. He always treated his teams fairly and put the team's interest ahead of his own. His dry humor took me a few years to understand, but that was Pat. My best wishes to his family, great guy!!!!!!
Vern Heyer
Work
June 14, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of Pat's passing. While never working along side of him, I knew him through our association at McAuto. Good guy, funny and good to be around.
Dennis Cassidy
Work
June 14, 2021
Pat's "looking beyond the obvious" when various events hit the news was uncannily perceptive and instructive.....great insight and great humor....I am a better person for having known him, and I will think of him often,,, with admiration and smiles.
Phil L Rosemann
Friend
June 13, 2021
Deepest condolences to Pat´s family. RIP Pat; you made the World a better place!
Jim Kleinschmidt
June 13, 2021
