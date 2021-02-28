My brother, Jerry Koster, went to Notre Dame High School with Denny. He sent me the obituary. I wasn’t going to contribute but then I thought I want Denny’s kids to know what a wonderful dancer he was in High School. I was two years younger and when we went to the Friday night ‘sock hops’ after the football and basketball games, all of the girls wanted to dance with Denny because he had the most fabulous moves and rhythm. Maybe his family has experienced that over the years. I haven’t been in contact with Denny since he graduated in 1960 but what a fun person and great dancer he was! Wonderful memories.
Sandra Koster-Tilton
Friend
July 7, 2021
Denny was a good person. We hung out together during our high school years, spending time at each others homes with Gene, the other Dennis and the other George. Those were good times and we were good freinds. I was so sorry to hear of Denny's passing . 6/29/2021
George Bora
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dear Susan & family, What a wonderful service of farewell for Denny! Wish we could have been there in person. We have so many fond memories of Denny & times we all were able to be together over the years. First as neighbors while our kids were growing up, and getting acquainted with other neighbors over Bridge. When your family moved Out to the wilderness we were happy to join you all whenever we could. We were delighted to be invited to visit in Jackson & take in nature and find out that you had become “Groupies” of the Steam Powered Aeroplane Band! What fun we Love, Sheron & Jim
Sheron Howe
Friend
March 2, 2021
I have known Dennis since 1985 when he hired me as an accountant at Monsanto Company. I think I had the longest tenure in his financial group that spanned 15 years under his leadership. Even after I left his group, we stayed in touch. I remember when I told him my husband and I were building a house in a new neighborhood that backed up to his house, he was not shy in telling me he went to city hall and fought our builder. I also remember visiting the building site one weekend and recognized 3 McCracken children climbing on the 2 x 4s inside our house! After Dennis retired, 3 of us met him for lunch a few times a year to catch up. He was always colorful in his stories about his family and his adventures in Jackson Hole. My only regret is that due to COVID, I wasn’t able to visit with him to celebrate my retirement after 35 years. I will always remember him as a family man and good friend. Little did I know last year was the last Christmas card I would get from him. I always recognized his handwriting Rest In Peace Dennis...
Stacy Kristich
March 2, 2021
To all the McCracken family- thank you for sharing Dennis with we volunteers at the JHWF Fence program. Dennis could be out hiking or playing on many summer Saturday's in the Yellowstone ecosystem, but instead Dennis faithfully showed up for so many fence projects over the years and I am so very grateful to have been able to have Dennis at my side so many times in the field. Dennis would always find the perfect witty words to describe a situation and make us smile and laugh. Dennis has made this world a better place. I will carry Dennis's spirit to every new Fence project. My deepest sympathy to all of his family and friends. Thank you Dennis for being so very, very special.
Gretchen Plender
Friend
March 1, 2021
Dennis has been a friend for many years and we saw him often at Mass at Ascension. We’ll miss our interactions. Know this is a hard loss for his family—-but he was a man of God and surely goes to meet him well fortified.
Bill & Jan Lukas
Friend
February 28, 2021
A great neighbor for well over 30 years. Denny and his family are always there with a smile and help for anything. The view from across the street was of a full life well lived, a strong family, exactly who you hope would live close to you. We will miss Denny .
Eric Tremayne
Neighbor
February 28, 2021
I worked closely with Dennis for about twenty years at Monsanto. He was the IT manager for their Electronics Division, a post that I inherited from Denny when he moved on to his next assignment. He was instrumental in teaching me how to succeed in that position and I will always be grateful for his friendship. I fondly remember our trip to Palo Alto where he shared not only his knowledge of the business but also helped me navigate the area to some great restaurants. (Although he was less fond of some of the ethnic places that I later learned to frequent. He was more of a "meat and potatoes" guy.) Dennis was a bright and successful manager at Monsanto and I am grateful for the many years of his friendship.
Ted Steele
Ted Steele
Coworker
February 28, 2021
While I have not seen Dennis for a number of years I always enjoyed his company on the Jackson Wildlife Foundation fence projects. He was a hard worker, always cheerful and dedicated to the mission of protecting wildlife.
Bob Kopp
Friend
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry Susan. Denny was so wonderful. Laura and I so looked forward to visiting with you and Denny during our summer visits in Jackson. Daily Mass together with Denny and friends was the highlight of every summer trip to Jackson. We will miss him desperately. Laura and I send our love and prayers to you and your family.
Mark Bade
Friend
February 25, 2021
Moira and family: We are all so sorry for this loss to your family. We know how important Dennis was to you all, and are sending our very best thoughts, prayers, and love your way.
**WE made a donation in Mr. McCracken's name to the fund suggested :-)
- Wendy, Angie, Kareem, Victoria, Erin, and Jeff
Parkway Fine Arts Theatre Crew
Coworker
February 24, 2021
Denny, I look forward to having a Guinness with you in heaven. I enjoyed our decades of work together. Dan