I have known Dennis since 1985 when he hired me as an accountant at Monsanto Company. I think I had the longest tenure in his financial group that spanned 15 years under his leadership. Even after I left his group, we stayed in touch. I remember when I told him my husband and I were building a house in a new neighborhood that backed up to his house, he was not shy in telling me he went to city hall and fought our builder. I also remember visiting the building site one weekend and recognized 3 McCracken children climbing on the 2 x 4s inside our house! After Dennis retired, 3 of us met him for lunch a few times a year to catch up. He was always colorful in his stories about his family and his adventures in Jackson Hole. My only regret is that due to COVID, I wasn’t able to visit with him to celebrate my retirement after 35 years. I will always remember him as a family man and good friend. Little did I know last year was the last Christmas card I would get from him. I always recognized his handwriting Rest In Peace Dennis...

Stacy Kristich March 2, 2021