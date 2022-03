Mhoon-Venable, Dennis L.

on March 22, 2022. Dennis was a good-hearted, loving, and kind husband and father. He loved his friends dearly and loved a good party. He loved to fish and tell jokes. He never met a stranger. We will miss him. We know his energy is free to roam now and how he loves to roam.

Services: Jay B. Smith Maplewood 3/27/22, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tributes to www.jaybsmith.com