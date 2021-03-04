Wojcicki, Dennis Joseph

passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the age of 72. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Sandra L. Wojcicki (nee Denam); loving father of Christopher (Lauren) Wojcicki and Cathryn (Paul) Wojcicki Bertels; cherished grandfather of Patrick (Christopher) Wojcicki. Dennis also leaves behind dearly loved siblings Michael (Judith) Wojcicki; James (Ellen) Wojcicki; Thomas (Alicia) Wojcicki; and Nancy Wojcicki, along with their extended families and friends across the country.

Dennis was a faithful Catholic, attending St. Ambrose Church for many decades. He was baptized into the church in 1949 at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Brentwood, Missouri. He remained close to his childhood home until his passing.

In his youth, an avid rugby player and member of the Ramblers Rugby Club, Dennis attended Christian Brothers College High School, eventually earning a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He served in the United States Army Reserves and retired after a thirty-year career as Vice President of Finance for GC Services in Houston, Texas.

Services: A service in remembrance will be scheduled to celebrate his life as conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denny's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.