Luleff, Desire 'Desi'

of Ballwin, Missouri, was born September 3, 1994, in Saint Louis, Missouri and entered into rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Creve Coeur, Missouri at the age of 26 years.

She was preceded in death by, grandpa Fred Luleff, grandma Mary (nee Snyder) Luleff and aunt Charise Luleff.

She is survived by, her mother, Dawne Luleff, her daddy, Justin (Michelle) Holmes, her sister, Lilli Luleff-Zykan, godmother, Jona Cannon, godfather, Brandon Dwellingham, boyfriend, Jacob Dennison, and many other family and friends.

Services: Visitation Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri.