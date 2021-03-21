Menu
Dewey N. Crawford
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Crawford, Dewey N.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Amie Crawford (nee Turpen); dear father of Don (Susan) Crawford and the late Karen Crawford; loving grandfather of Jason Davis, Timothy (Kelly) Davis, Lauren Crawford and the late Daniel Davis; our dear great-grandpa of 7; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sunday, March 21, 4-8 p.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church-Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church-Arnold
2012 Missouri State Rd., MO
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church-Arnold
2012 Missouri State Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
