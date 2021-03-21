Crawford, Dewey N.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Amie Crawford (nee Turpen); dear father of Don (Susan) Crawford and the late Karen Crawford; loving grandfather of Jason Davis, Timothy (Kelly) Davis, Lauren Crawford and the late Daniel Davis; our dear great-grandpa of 7; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sunday, March 21, 4-8 p.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church-Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery.