Laubenthal, Diana M.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Paul and Betty Laubenthal; dear sister of Janet (the late Ted) Janoski, Nancy (Ron Zellar) Laubenthal, Paul (Kris) Laubenthal, Sue (John) Shostrand, Mary Laubenthal and the late David and Carol Jean Laubenthal; dear aunt of Scott, Kelly, John, Jenny, Michael and Libbie; our dear niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-7 p.m.