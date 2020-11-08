Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diana M. Laubenthal

Laubenthal, Diana M.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Paul and Betty Laubenthal; dear sister of Janet (the late Ted) Janoski, Nancy (Ron Zellar) Laubenthal, Paul (Kris) Laubenthal, Sue (John) Shostrand, Mary Laubenthal and the late David and Carol Jean Laubenthal; dear aunt of Scott, Kelly, John, Jenny, Michael and Libbie; our dear niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-7 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
10
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.